Provence Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 707 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 707 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

ADBE traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $506.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

