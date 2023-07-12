Provence Wealth Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.1% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,249,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,612,008. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.64 and its 200-day moving average is $326.83. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $374.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

