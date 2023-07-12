Provence Wealth Management Group Has $367,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.65. 261,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

