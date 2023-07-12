Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.04. 540,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,094. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.33 and a 200 day moving average of $221.58.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

