Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 147 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,582,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,191,582. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

