Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 2,576 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

