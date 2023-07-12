Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 661 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,795 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.29. 315,657 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.