Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PRU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.06. 479,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,020.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

