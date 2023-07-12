Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.81. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 5,331 shares traded.

Pulse Seismic Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 13.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.82 million, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.040054 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

About Pulse Seismic

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.