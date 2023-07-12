PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $193.23

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.23 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 155.40 ($2.00). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 157.40 ($2.02), with a volume of 225,921 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.34) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.64) to GBX 208 ($2.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PZ Cussons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.25 ($3.26).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £682.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,195.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jonathan Myers bought 61,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £100,122 ($128,807.41). In other news, insider Valeria Juarez acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £12,560 ($16,158.50). Also, insider Jonathan Myers acquired 61,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £100,122 ($128,807.41). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,469 shares of company stock worth $13,296,227. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

