Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative net margin of 216.34% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 769,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 283,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 458,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 119,908 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.