Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,997,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $20,622,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,839.6% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

