Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Stock analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.76. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Staniak purchased 17,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.49. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,598.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also

