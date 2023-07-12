RCS Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.8% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 185,913 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

