RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 207,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,399 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 404,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $3,305,000.

BND stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

