RCS Financial Planning LLC Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RCS Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $223.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

