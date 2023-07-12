Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RETA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $109.99.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

