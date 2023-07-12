Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA):

7/6/2023 – Reata Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2023 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $104.00 to $122.00.

6/28/2023 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

6/28/2023 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $110.00.

6/12/2023 – Reata Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/12/2023 – Reata Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

5/18/2023 – Reata Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 227,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,688. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.