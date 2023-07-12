Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FedEx (FDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently:

7/3/2023 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $260.00.

6/22/2023 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $263.00 to $255.00.

6/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $273.00 to $265.00.

6/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $282.00 to $275.00.

6/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $186.00.

6/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $272.00.

6/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $264.00 to $259.00.

6/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $261.00 to $284.00.

6/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $251.00.

6/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $295.00 to $290.00.

6/16/2023 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $280.00.

6/6/2023 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2023 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $228.00.

5/18/2023 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $282.00.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,141. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $262.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.72 and a 200 day moving average of $215.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

