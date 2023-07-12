Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,497,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,372,000 after buying an additional 947,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CPT opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

