Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $26.01 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,333 shares during the quarter. First American Financial accounts for 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of First American Financial worth $26,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FAF opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

