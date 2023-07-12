Reinhart Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 439,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,289 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NYSE FNF opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

