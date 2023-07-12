Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 99,768 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,768 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.82% of TriNet Group worth $39,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 117,292 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,642,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,156,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 79,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,908,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

