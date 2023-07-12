Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 12,155 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.32% of Eagle Materials worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 372.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

NYSE EXP opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $186.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

