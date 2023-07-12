Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 12,896 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,897 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

