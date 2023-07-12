Reinhart Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,428 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,603,000 after acquiring an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after buying an additional 85,567 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,712,000 after buying an additional 285,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

