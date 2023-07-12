Relaxing Retirement Coach Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 670,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,222. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

