Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 3,510 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,654 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 693,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,820. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

