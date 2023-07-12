ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Insider Acquires £4,709.88 in Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report) insider John Hawkins purchased 52,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,709.88 ($6,059.28).

ReNeuron Group Stock Up 2.8 %

LON RENE traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9.20 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 108,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,218. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. ReNeuron Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.08.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

