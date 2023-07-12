Renold (LON:RNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 29.45 ($0.38), with a volume of 2430350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.15 ($0.39).

Renold Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.16. The firm has a market cap of £66.39 million, a P/E ratio of 736.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.44.

Renold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor and trident chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments and screen chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.