Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $571.89

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 571.89 ($7.36) and traded as high as GBX 603.47 ($7.76). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 600.40 ($7.72), with a volume of 2,896,442 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.23) to GBX 740 ($9.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.05) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.36) to GBX 700 ($9.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.56) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 676 ($8.70) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 627.89 ($8.08).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 631.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 572.43. The stock has a market cap of £15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,405.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial

About Rentokil Initial

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.96), for a total value of £6,344,750 ($8,162,549.85). In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.96), for a total value of £6,344,750 ($8,162,549.85). Also, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($50.82) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,704.23). Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.