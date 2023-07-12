Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $146.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Republic Services stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Republic Services has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.