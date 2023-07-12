Request Price Hits $0.0816 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $81.56 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,340.73 or 1.00037435 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

