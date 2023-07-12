Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 12th (AROW, ATVI, BIP, CFG, CI, CNP, CRM, E, KOPN, MNST)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 12th:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

