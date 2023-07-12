Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 12th (AROW, ATVI, BIP, CFG, CI, CNP, CRM, E, KOPN, MNST)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 12th:
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
