Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.50. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 142,510 shares changing hands.

Reunion Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of C$509.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Reunion Gold alerts:

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.