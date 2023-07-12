Reviewing Tecsys (TCYSF) & Its Peers

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) is one of 304 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tecsys to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Tecsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tecsys and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecsys N/A N/A N/A Tecsys Competitors -31.93% -240.19% -7.91%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tecsys N/A N/A 140.44 Tecsys Competitors $417.46 million -$10.75 million 556.05

This table compares Tecsys and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tecsys’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tecsys. Tecsys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tecsys pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Tecsys pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tecsys and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecsys 0 0 0 0 N/A Tecsys Competitors 435 1738 3895 23 2.58

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 31.70%. Given Tecsys’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tecsys has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Tecsys competitors beat Tecsys on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It also provides implementation, system enhancement, cloud, advisory, consulting, education, training, and maintenance and support services, as well as engages in sale of hardware. The company primarily serves the healthcare systems, automotive and services parts, third-party logistics, retail, and general wholesale distribution industries. Tecsys Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

