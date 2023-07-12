RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.09. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 48,365 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

RiceBran Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

