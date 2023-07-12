Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,135 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,176.67 ($79.46).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,700 ($86.20) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,600 ($84.91) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.33) to GBX 5,100 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.62) to GBX 5,670 ($72.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

RIO opened at GBX 5,044.63 ($64.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($82.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 836.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,005.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,486.07.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.31) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,654.44). In related news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.31) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,654.44). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($71.86), for a total value of £279.30 ($359.32). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

