RM (LON:RM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.27

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.27 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 83.30 ($1.07). RM shares last traded at GBX 83.30 ($1.07), with a volume of 5,816 shares changing hands.

RM Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.79 million, a P/E ratio of -462.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.00.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

