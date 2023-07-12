Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 849,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,021. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.79. Zuora has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $69,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $766,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,068 shares of company stock worth $1,605,535. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after buying an additional 467,201 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,266,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

