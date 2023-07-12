Roxanne S. Austin Sells 6,303 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $102,045.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 2,209,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,949. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 16.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 432,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

