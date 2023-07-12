Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RUTH. Stephens lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

