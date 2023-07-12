RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $21.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on RXO shares. Benchmark started coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of RXO opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. RXO has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

