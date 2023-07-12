S. R. Schill & Associates Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. 492,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,463. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

