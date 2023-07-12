S. R. Schill & Associates Has $368,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $204.07. 365,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.00 and a 200 day moving average of $172.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $205.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

