Sabal Trust CO Acquires 5,498 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

