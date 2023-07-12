Sabal Trust CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,289 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.20. 632,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,752. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

