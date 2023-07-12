Sabal Trust CO Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181,179 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $102.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.40.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

