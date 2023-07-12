Sabal Trust CO Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,171,000 after purchasing an additional 714,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 860,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

