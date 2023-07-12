SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $10,666.39 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,314.25 or 1.00014753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02327216 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,732.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

